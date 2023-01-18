49ers injury report: Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance making strides in recoveries

49ers injury report: Jimmy G, Lance making strides in recoveries originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers are looking healthier heading into their second postseason contest, and that includes Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.

The two quarterbacks will not be on the field anytime soon, but they are both making steps in their recovery from season-ending foot injuries.

Lance, who recently had a second procedure to remove hardware from his injured foot, had to revert back to using a knee scooter to get around. On Wednesday, he was seen using only one crutch and putting some weight on the foot, while wearing a protective boot.

Garoppolo, who was also previously limited to using a knee scooter, was seen walking in stocking feet around the locker room. The veteran’s walking boot was still present on the floor near his locker.

Garoppolo remains on the practice report as not participating because he was never placed on IR. The thought was that he could return during the postseason if necessary. With the success of Brock Purdy, however, there is no likelihood of Garoppolo replacing the rookie, even if he is healthy enough.

Here is Kyle Shanahan’s projected participation report for Wednesday, Jan. 18:

Not Participating

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

Limited Participation

WR Jauan Jennings (ankle)

DE Samson Ebukam (ankle)

DL Javon Kinlaw (knee)

Trent Williams, who usually takes the day off on Wednesdays for rest, was seen on the side field working on conditioning and likely will not participate in practice. Nick Bosa, who is usually on the same schedule as Williams, was on the field participating.

