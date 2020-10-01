49ers injury report: Jimmy Garoppolo misses another practice

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Thursday missed another day of practice according to the team’s practice report.

Garoppolo hasn’t practiced since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2 vs. the Jets. Head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed some semblance of optimism that Garoppolo may miss only one game, but it appears he’ll miss at least two with no practice time either Wednesday or Thursday.

The only change to the practice report from Wednesday was cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon being downgraded from a full participant to a limited participant. Witherspoon is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of last week’s contest vs. the Giants.

Here’s Thursday’s practice report:

Did not participate

DE Dee Ford (back)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle)

LB Dre Greenlaw (quadricep)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (concussion)

RB Raheem Mostert (knee)

TE Jordan Reed (knee)

Limited participation

CB K’Waun Williams (hip)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

Full participation

TE George Kittle (knee)

RB Jerick McKinnon (ribs)