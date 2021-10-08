49ers injury report: Jimmy Garoppolo out, George Kittle doubtful vs. Cardinals

The 49ers’ injury report for Week 5 came back with some not-so-good news for San Francisco. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is ruled out with a calf injury, and tight end George Kittle is doubtful also with a calf issue.

This isn’t ideal for the 49ers going into a crucial NFC West showdown against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, but it felt like a matter of time before they were bitten by the injury bug in this manner after toeing the line without avoiding anything catastrophic since Week 1 when Raheem Mostert went down with a season-ending knee injury.

Here’s a rundown of their Week 5 injury report:

Out

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf)

CB K’Waun Williams (calf)

Williams was ruled out early in the week. Garoppolo had a chance up until Friday when he was a non-participant in practice. Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Garoppolo would try to give it a go Friday, but the quarterback wound up missing the entire session and opened the door for rookie QB Trey Lance to get his first-career start.

Doubtful

TE George Kittle (calf)

Kittle played through a calf injury a week ago, but wasn’t able to pull it off in Week 5. This makes sense though with the Bye week coming up for the 49ers. Kittle will miss Week 5, get Week 6 off and then try to come back at something closer to full strength when San Francisco hosts the Colts on Sunday Night Football in Week 7.

Questionable

DL Samson Ebukam (hamstring)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

The 49ers’ defensive line depth could get challenged in a big way if Ebukam and Kinlaw both miss Sunday’s game. Kinlaw has been questionable the last couple weeks and played through a knee issue that’s been ailing him since training camp. Ebukam was working through hamstring soreness after Week 4 and got a limited practice in Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday.

Not listed

RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder)

CB Josh Norman (chest)

LT Trent Williams (shoulder)

All three of Mitchell, Norman and Williams were expected to play Sunday and weren’t listed on Friday’s injury report. They were also full participants in Friday’s practice. Norman and Mitchell both shed their blue non-contact jerseys this week and will add depth at cornerback and running back – two spots the 49ers desperately need help.

