49ers injury report: Jimmy Garoppolo, Trent Williams status vs. Rams

49ers list Garoppolo as questionable on Week 18 injury report originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appears to be in good position to play Sunday when the 49ers face a likely must-win scenario against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers officially listed Garoppolo as “questionable” for the crucial Week 18 game after he took part Friday in his third limited practice in three days.

"He had a good week of practice when he was in there," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "(I) feel good with where he's at right now."

The news may not be as promising for Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, who did not practice for a third consecutive day due to an elbow injury.

"He's still rehabbing his elbow, trying to get ready for the game, so hopefully he'll be out there."

If Williams is unable to play, the 49ers would turn to Jaylon Moore or Colton McKivitz to play left tackle.

Garoppolo sustained a torn ligament in the thumb of his throwing hand on Dec. 23. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance played last week in the 49ers' 23-7 victory over the Houston Texans.

Afterward, coach Kyle Shanahan stated Garoppolo would play against the Rams if he could grip the football and throw with confidence. Garoppolo is likely to be Shanahan's choice to start. The 49ers would clinch a playoff spot with a victory over the Rams or a New Orleans Saints loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The 49ers activated cornerback Ambry Thomas off the reserve/COVID-19 list. He was at practice on Friday. The 49ers waived tight end Tanner Hudson.

Shanahan said the rest of the players on the reserve/COVID list -- Jimmie Ward, K'Waun Williams, Dontae Johnson and Deommodore Lenoir -- have a chance to be activated on Saturday.

Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee) who saw limited practice throughout the week were cleared to play in Sunday's game. They were not listed on the team's injury report.

Story continues

49ers injury report

Questionable: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) T Trent Williams (elbow) LB Dre Greenlaw (groin) LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) LB Marcell Harris (Achilles) DL Maurice Hurst (calf) S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast