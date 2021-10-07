49ers injury report: Jimmy Garoppolo, Trent Williams among 6 DNPs

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off the week of practice preparing for their road games against the Arizona Cardinals and released their first injury report of the week.

Nine players appeared with six who did not participate Wednesday.

Center Alex Mack got the day off for rest, but five are dealing with injuries, including several starters.

It begins with starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolom who left the 49ers’ 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with a calf injury. While head coach Kyle Shanahan said he “has a chance” of playing against the Cardinals, Garoppolo did not practice Wednesday. Also out was left tackle Trent Williams, who sustained a shoulder injury. Tight end George Kittle sat out with calf soreness, as did cornerback K’Waun Williams. Defensive end Samson Ebukam was out with a hamstring injury.

Three players were limited in practice — defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee), running back Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) and cornerback Josh Norman (chest). Kinlaw has been dealing with knee soreness all season thus far.

Did not participate:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf)

C Alex Mack (rest)

LT Trent Williams (shoulder)

TE George Kittle (calf)

CB K’Waun Williams (calf)

DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring)

Limited participation:

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

CB Josh Norman (chest)

RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder)

