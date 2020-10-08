49ers injury report: Jimmy Garoppolo among 3 starters returning to practice

The 49ers got a couple good bits of injury news after Wednesday’s practice. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, running back Raheem Mostert and linebacker Dre Greenlaw were all back in practice after getting hurt in Week 2 and missing the last two weeks.

Garoppolo has been dealing with a high ankle sprain that he sustained early in Week 2 vs. the Jets. There was some discussion that he wouldn’t miss any time, but he missed two weeks and there’s no guarantee he’ll be back vs. the Dolphins on Sunday. His return is good progress toward a Week 5 return though.

Mostert sprained his knee in Week 2, and Greenlaw suffered a quad contusion. Neither has practiced since before the Jets game.

It wasn’t all good news for San Francisco. Richard Sherman remains on Injured Reserve with a calf injury, although he’s eligible to come off IR. Jimmie Ward was also out with a wrist injury.

Here’s the full participation report from Wednesday:

Did not participate

DE Ezekiel Ansah (biceps)

CB Dontae Johnson (groin)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (concussion)

S Jimmie Ward (wrist)

CB K’Waun Williams (knee, hip)

Limited participation

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle)

LB Dre Greenlaw (quadricep)

RB Raheem Mostert (knee)

WR Dante Pettis (knee)

WR Trent Taylor (ankle)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)