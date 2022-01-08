49ers injury report: Jimmy Garoppolo is officially ‘questionable’ vs. Rams

The 49ers are leaving their starting quarterback for Sunday a mystery. Jimmy Garoppolo is officially listed as ‘questionable’ on the team’s Week 18 status report.

Garoppolo practiced all week in a limited fashion, and videos from practice show him throwing without any ill-effects from the torn ligament in his right thumb. Those are just the throws on air during the portion of practice attended by reporters. We’ve yet to see how he responds in a situation where a defense is bearing down on him, and that may ultimately be the determining factor in which quarterback starts for San Francisco vs. the Rams.

Quarterback isn’t the only area of concern for the 49ers though. Here’s a look at their injury situation for Sunday:

Questionable

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right thumb)

LT Trent Williams (elbow)

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

LB Marcell Harris (Achilles)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

SS Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder)

There are a handful of surprises here. Neither Williams nor Al-Shaair practiced during the week. Shanahan on Monday seemed somewhat optimistic about Williams’ chances to play and Friday said he’s hopeful the veteran left tackle will be able to go in the season finale. Al-Shaair wasn’t expected back until after Week 18 if the 49ers made the playoffs. Shanahan said he’s not expecting the linebacker to return Sunday, but it’s on the table that he comes back.

Garoppolo practiced all week which points to him being available for the Rams game, but with the torn thumb ligament his ability to play will be a question mark even if he does take the field. If the 49ers can get Greenlaw, Tartt and Hurst back it would help their depth in all three levels of the defense against a very good Rams offense.

Not listed

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

Hufanga and Mitchell were both full participants in Friday’s practice after dealing with injuries during the week. Mitchell didn’t practice Wednesday and got a limited session Thursday. Hufanga was limited the first two days. Both players are in line to play vs. Los Angeles.

COVID-19 update

CB K’Waun Williams

CB Dontae Johnson

CB Deommodore Lenoir

FS Jimmie Ward

The 49ers on Friday activated CB Ambry Thomas from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Shanahan said there’s a chance more are cleared Saturday.

