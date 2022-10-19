49ers injury report: Jimmie Ward could face Chiefs with cast on

Shanahan gives positive injury updates as 49ers prep for Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After a slew of injuries hit the 49ers over the past two weeks, coach Kyle Shanahan shared a little bit of good news on Wednesday.

Shanahan revealed before practice that safety Jimmie Ward, who broke a bone in his hand in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers, will participate in a limited fashion.

After the team’s loss to the Falcons in Atlanta last Sunday, Shanahan was hesitant to state if Ward would be able to play with a cast on his hand without personally speaking to the defensive back first. It would seem that the chance Ward could play has now improved.

“Yes, it does,” Shanahan said about the odds the veteran could suit up. “Going to see how it goes out there with his cast, and how he feels doing it, and what he can get away with, be safe with, and still perform. We will see how it goes.”

The team has a laundry list of other players on the pre-practice injury report who will not be participating, but there are a few others who are heading in the right direction for a return.

This report from Shanahan is an estimation, not an actual summarization.

Not participating in practice

CB Charvarius “Mooney” Ward (groin)

RT Mike McGlinchey (calf)

S Talanoa Hufanga (head)

DL Samson Ebukam (Achilles)

DL Arik Armstead (foot/ankle)

Limited

DL Nick Bosa (groin)

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

S Jimmie Ward (hand)

DL Drake Jackson (knee)

Full

CB Jason Verrett (knee)

After sitting out of the last two practices prior to the game in Atlanta, cornerback Jason Verrett was not among the injured players Shanan listed on Wednesday.

Both star pass rusher Nick Bosa and All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams will participate at a limited level, which could point towards their return either this Sunday against the Chiefs or in Week 8 when the 49ers head to Los Angeles to face the Rams.

