49ers injury report: Greenlaw misses practice with hamstring injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was held out of practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury, the 49ers shared on their official injury report.

Greenlaw did not take part in practice on Wednesday, but it was described as a day of rest and “not injury-related.”

That changed on Thursday.

“Dre couldn’t go today, so hopefully he’ll feel better tomorrow,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on his weekly appearance with KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes."

Backup running back Elijah Mitchell returned to the field after missing the past two games with a knee injury. Mitchell and left guard Aaron Banks (shoulder) took part in limited work, according to the team’s official injury report.

The 49ers are scheduled to have a lighter practice Friday before traveling to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 on Sunday.

Second-year running back Jordan Mason filled in as the backup during Mitchell’s absence and played well. He is the team’s second-leading rusher behind Christian McCaffrey with 90 yards (5.6 average) and a touchdown on 16 rushing attempts.

In three games this season, Mitchell has gained 52 yards (3.3 average) on 16 rushing attempts.

Banks sustained an injury — originally feared to be to his biceps tendon — in the first half of the game Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys. After he was evaluated the following day, Banks was diagnosed with a mild shoulder strain.

49ers practice report

Did Not Participate In Practice

LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring)

Limited Participation in Practice

G Aaron Banks (shoulder), RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Browns practice report

Did Not Participate In Practice

G Joel Bitonio (knee)

TE David Njoku (hand, face)

WR Cedric Tillman (hip)

QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder)

Limited Participation in Practice

DE Myles Garrett (foot)

C Ethan Pocic (chest, knee, foot)

Full Participation in Practice

RB Jerome Ford (knee)

