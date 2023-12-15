49ers injury report: Greenlaw expected to play vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks shared on Thursday that he expects linebacker Dre Greenlaw to play in the Week 15 clash with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

The linebacker missed a second consecutive practice after suffering ankle and hip injuries in the club's Week 14 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Greenlaw played all but three defensive snaps in the contest, reentering the game after the injury occurred.

San Francisco received positive news on Charvarius Ward who was seen working with the team's medical and training staff on a side field during the early portion of practice on Thursday.

The cornerback did not practice but his return to the field, even if supervised, is a good sign that he is making progress in his return to the field after missing most of the club’s Week 14 contest with a groin injury. Still, Ward's availability for Sunday’s game with the Cardinals is in question.

A few players who sat out of Wednesday’s light practice rejoined the group for Thursday’s session. Left tackle Trent Williams returned after a rest day along with right guard Spencer Burford who did not practice due to a knee injury. Cornerback Ambry Thomas, who was excused for a personal matter also returned to practice on Thursday.

A notable newer absence on the offensive line was left guard Aaron Banks who is dealing with a hip injury.

On the other side of the ball, both Arik Armstead (foot/knee) and Javon Hargrave (hamstring) were absent for their second practice of the week. It appears Javon Kinlaw could see his second start of the season with added play by Kalia Davis and Kevin Givens.

Veteran T.Y. McGill is a candidate for elevation from the practice squad if both Armstead and Hargrave both are unable to suit up on Sunday

Here is the full injury report:

Did not participate:

DL Arik Armstead (foot/knee)

DL Javon Hargrave (hamstring)

OL Aaron Banks (hip)

LB Dre Greenlaw (hip/ankle)

LB Oren Burks (knee)

CB Charvarius Ward (groin)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle)

Limited participation

OL Spencer Burford (knee)

Full participation

LT Trent Williams (rest)

CB Darrell Luter Jr. (hamstring)

CB Ambry Thomas (personal)

Arizona Cardinals

Did not participate

TE Geoff Swaim (back)

Limited participation

LB Krys Barnes (ribs)

WR Marquise Brown (heel)

RB Emari Demercado (neck)

P Blake Gillikin (back)

CB Antonio Hamilton (groin)

CB Bobby Price (quadricep)

DT Kevin Strong (knee)

CB Starling Thomas (ankle)

S Jalen Thompson (toe)

G Elijah Wilkinson (neck)

WR Michael Wilson (neck)

Full participation

QB Kyler Murray (right thumb)

