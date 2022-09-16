49ers injury report: George Kittle practices for 1st time

The 49ers on Friday saw tight end George Kittle in practice for the first time all season after he injured his groin in a bonus practice the Monday before the regular season started.

He sat out the team’s season opener in Chicago, then missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. Friday he was on the field in a limited capacity which provides at least a little bit of optimism for his availability when the 49ers host the Seahawks on Sunday.

Here’s the official injury report:

Out

OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring)

The 49ers might’ve had Brunskill back by now if not for a setback in his return from a hamstring injury he suffered in the preseason opener.

Questionable

TE George Kittle (groin)

He was questionable last week, but that also came without a practice. The fact Kittle was at least a limited participant in Friday’s session is a good sign for his Sunday availability.

Not listed

LB Dre Greenlaw (elbow)

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

CB Samuel Womack (eye)

All three players showed up on the practice report as full participants. Greenlaw had been limited all week as he was in Week 1, but Friday was his first full session of the year. He had elbow surgery in the offseason.

