49ers injury report: George Kittle, Fred Warner go through limited practice

Tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner took part in limited practice on Thursday and will almost certainly will be available Sunday for the 49ers to face the Atlanta Falcons.

But running back Elijah Mitchell remains unavailable to practice and his status for the crucial Week 15 game remains in question. Mitchell remains in the NFL's return to play concussion protocol.

He was injured in the 49ers' Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks and was not active for the 49ers' game last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mitchell and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair were seen working on a side field at the start of practice on Thursday, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reported.

Both Elijah Mitchell and Azeez Al-Shaair are working off to the side at the start of 49ers practice today — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) December 16, 2021

Nose tackle D.J. Jones also did not participate in practice Thursday due to knee soreness.

Mitchell is the 49ers' leading rusher with 759 yards and five touchdowns despite missing four games in his rookie season because of injuries.

Kittle was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after catching 13 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' overtime victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. He experienced soreness in his knee, citing what he described as the hard artificial surface at Paul Brown Stadium.

Warner sustained an ankle sprain at the end of the first half. He returned to action at the opening of the third quarter and played every snap against the Bengals.

Safety Jaquiski Tartt and rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas (concussion) also participated in limited practice on Thursday.

Here is the 49ers' complete participation report for Thursday:

No practice

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (elbow), LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), DL Maurice Hurst (calf), CB Dontae Johnson (not injury related - personal matter), DL D.J. Jones (knee), RB Elijah Mitchell (concussion, knee)

Limited

TE George Kittle (knee), S Jaquiski Tartt (glute), CB Ambry Thomas (concussion), LB Fred Warner (ankle)

Full participation

DL Nick Bosa (not injury related - resting player), C Alex Mack (not injury related - resting player), T Trent Williams (not injury related - resting player)

