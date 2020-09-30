49ers injury report: George Kittle has 1st full practice since Week 1

The 49ers on Wednesday got a small bit of good news in their practice report, although things still aren’t exactly promising on the injury front. George Kittle did return to practice as a full participant to open practice leading up to Week 4 though, which is a promising sign for his availability Sunday night against the Eagles.

Kittle sprained his knee in the first half of the 49ers’ season opener and missed Weeks 2 and 3. He returned as a limited participant in practice last week. Now he’s back to practicing in full.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was back in practice as well after missing last week’s game with a hamstring injury. Running back Jerick McKinnon suffered a rib injury in Week 3 and wound up practicing as well.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Raheem Mostert are still among those not practicing.

Here’s the full practice report from Wednesday:

Did not participate

DE Dee Ford (back)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle)

LB Dre Greenlaw (quadricep)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (concussion)

RB Raheem Mostert (knee)

TE Jordan Reed (knee)

CB K’Waun Williams (hip)

Full participation

TE George Kittle (knee)

RB Jerick McKinnon (ribs)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)