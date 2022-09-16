49ers injury report: George Kittle remains questionable, returns to practice

Kittle returns to practice, remains questionable for home opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After missing five consecutive practices and the 49ers’ season opener with a groin injury, George Kittle was back practicing on the field with his teammates on Friday afternoon as a limited participant.

But just like last week, the 49ers listed their Pro Bowl tight end as questionable for the team’s home opener on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium.

While Kittle eventually was ruled out prior to San Francisco’s rainy matchup with the Chicago Bears this past Sunday, his chances of playing Week 2 seem much more optimistic.

“He looked awesome,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters of Kittle after his return to practice on Friday.

Shanahan said whether Kittle is available on Sunday or not will be a game-time decision, though he didn’t divulge whether the team was leaning more towards probable or doubtful.

His smile and his words did hint at some hope, however, for a team that would love to see Kittle back on the field.

“I don’t know what probable means, but he’s healthier seven days later than he was last week when he was questionable,” Shanahan said.

Kittle was missed as the 49ers fell 19-10 to the Bears this past Sunday, though the team certainly won’t rush him back to the field before he is ready. He now has missed 15 games due to injuries since entering the NFL in 2017.

In addition to Kittle’s questionable status, the 49ers once again ruled offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill out for Sunday’s NFC West showdown as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

Brunskill was the only 49er who did not participate in Friday’s practice, while linebacker Dre Greenlaw (elbow) was a full participant again after being limited on Thursday and cornerback Samuel Womack (eye) fully participated as well.

The Seahawks listed reserve safety Joey Blount (hamstring) as doubtful to suit up Sunday, while cornerback Artie Burns (groin) and nickel corner Justin Coleman (calf) are questionable.

