49ers injury report: George Kittle ruled out vs. Jets

The 49ers on Friday officially announced that tight end George Kittle will not play in Week 2 vs. the New York Jets.

Kittle sprained his knee at the end of the first half of the season opener, but he missed only one snap and played the entire second half. He told reporters after the game he felt fantastic, and head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Kittle won’t need to practice to play. The All-Pro tight end didn’t practice at all during the week before officially being ruled out.

According to Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee, Kittle won’t travel with the team to New York, and will rejoin the team in West Virginia to return to practice next week while they’re staying at the Greenbrier before facing the Giants in Week 3.

Defensive end Dee Ford is also questionable with a neck injury. He missed Thursday and Friday’s sessions.

Here’s the full Week 2 injury report:

Out

TE George Kittle (knee)

CB Jason Verrett (hamstring)

Questionable

DE Dee Ford (neck)

The good news for San Francisco is that cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and center Ben Garland all appear to be available for Sunday’s game.

Aiyuk and Garland were full participants in practice all week after missing the opener with a hamstring injury and an ankle injury, respectively.

Witherspoon suffered a concussion in the opener and was out of practice Wednesday, limited Thursday and a full go Friday. He hasn’t cleared concussion protocol officially, but he’s expected to by Sunday.

The 49ers and Jets kick off from MetLife Stadium at 10:00 am Pacific Time on Sunday.