49ers injury report: George Kittle, Deebo Samuel will play vs. Eagles

The 49ers won’t have quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo against the Philadelphia Eagles, but they will get their pair of top pass catchers back. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle will both be active for Sunday Night Football.

Samuel has been out since the start of the year while he worked through a foot injury he suffered in the offseason. A setback at the start of the year forced the team to put him on short-term Injured Reserve. He was eligible to return this week after a three-week absence. The club opened his practice window, and will put him on the field Sunday according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Kittle missed the 49ers’ last two games with a knee sprain he suffered late in the first half of the season opener. He was a full participant in practice all week and will suit up against the Eagles.

Garoppolo didn’t practice all week and was ruled out with a high ankle sprain. It’s not a huge surprise to see him absent again. The writing was on the wall when he was out of practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Here’s the team’s full injury report:

Out

DE Dee Ford (back)

LB Dre Greenlaw (quadricep)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (concussion)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle)

RB Raheem Mostert (knee)

TE Jordan Reed (knee)

Questionable

CB K’Waun Williams (hip)