49ers injury report: George Kittle returns to practice

The 49ers got a couple bits of good injury news following Wednesday’s practice. Tight end George Kittle and cornerback Jason Verrett were both back in action, providing some positivity to an otherwise dim subject for San Francisco this season.

Kittle is working through a knee sprain he suffered in the season opener and missed last week’s game. The original plan was for him to join the team for practice leading up to Week 3, so he’s still on track. The team’s issues with the MetLife Stadium turf in Week 2 have put Kittle’s status in jeopardy for Week 3 though. The fact he’s back in practice is a positive sign though.

Verrett strained his hamstring after training camp and didn’t practice or play in either of the first two weeks. A full practice Wednesday indicates he’s on track to be available Sunday. If he suits up he has a chance to play after Ahkello Witherspoon struggled in Week 2, but there’s no guarantee Verrett will play vs. the Giants. His status will be worth monitoring right up until the inactive list comes out prior to Sunday’s game.

Jimmy Garoppolo did not participate in practice, but that’s not a huge surprise since he’s dealing with a high ankle sprain. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said before Wednesday’s practice that he’d be surprised if Garoppolo is available Sunday.

Here’s the full injury report:

Did not participate

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle)

RB Raheem Mostert (knee)

RB Tevin Coleman (knee)

DE Dee Ford (back)

Limited participation

LB Dre Greenlaw (quadricep)

TE George Kittle (knee)

Full participation

CB Jason Verrett (hamstring)