49ers injury report: George Kittle expected to return vs. Cardinals

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers are expecting to suit up a team on Sunday that is about as healthy as it has been in a long while.

And that comes at a good time, as the 49ers are looking to elevate to contender status on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers expect tight end George Kittle and kicker Robbie Gould back in action after missing three games. Kittle was placed on injured reserve on the eve of the 49ers' Oct. 10 game against the Cardinals in Week 5.

Kittle and Gould will be activated off IR on Saturday, coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday.

Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell is listed as questionable. He is the 49ers' leading rusher this season with 433 yards and three touchdowns on 81 rushing attempts.

If Mitchell is unable to play due to his ribs injury, the 49ers could activate Jeff Wilson Jr., Shanahan said.

Wilson Jr. is currently on the physically unable to perform list. Wilson led the 49ers in rushing last season with 600 yards and seven touchdowns on 126 yards. He underwent surgery in the offseason to repair torn knee cartilage.

#49ers injury report vs. Cardinals:

OUT-DB Jimmie Ward (quad), Mo Hurst (calf)

Questionable: DL Dee Ford (back), RB Elijah Mitchell (rib), WR Deebo Samuel (calf)



TE George Kittle (calf) and K Robbie Gould (groin) will be activated tomorrow. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 5, 2021

The 49ers, who were playing without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo that day, could not get their offense going in a 17-10 loss.

The 49ers will not have starting free safety Jimmie Ward due to a quadriceps injury. Veteran Tavon Wilson will start in place of Ward.

Rookie safety Talanoa Hufanga will make his second start with Jaquiski Tartt out for at least another two games with a knee injury.

