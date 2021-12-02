49ers injury report: Elijah Mitchell back at practice after day off

49ers injury report: Mitchell back at practice after day off originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Running back Elijah Mitchell returned to the 49ers' Santa Clara practice field after the rookie was granted a "veteran rest day" on Wednesday.

Mitchell definitely earned a light day with his performance on Sunday against the Vikings.

The rookie carried the ball 27 times for 133 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 34-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings while playing with a pin inserted into his fractured middle finger on his right hand. He also caught five passes for 35 yards.

"My body is holding up pretty well," Mitchell said on Thursday.

The 49ers are not expected to have two of their top players, wide receiver Deebo Samuel (groin) and linebacker Fred Warner (hamstring), available to play in Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Both missed their second day of practice.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin) did not practice and is not likely to be available. Another linebacker, Marcell Harris, remains in the NFL's concussion protocol.

#49ers practice report on Thursday:



No practice

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

LB Marcell Harris (concussion)

WR Deebo Samuel (groin)

RB Trey Sermon (ankle)

LB Fred Warner (hamstring)



Limited

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

DT Maurice Hurst (calf) — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 2, 2021

The 49ers hope to have running back JaMycal Hasty available after missing three games with an ankle sprain. He could return to action as the 49ers lost rookie running back Trey Sermon to an ankle injury.

Mitchell will start and could be the central focus of the 49ers' offense.

Story continues

Mitchell has moved into sixth place on the 49ers' all-time rookie season rushing list. Mitchell has 693 yards, ranking behind only Vic Washington (811), Ken Willard (778), Roger Craig (775), Earl Cooper (720) and Wilbur Jackson (705).

Mitchell has carried the ball 27 times in his past two games. He had a heavy workload in the 49ers' Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams, and played most of the game after sustaining a fractured finger that forced him out of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast