49ers injury report: Elijah Mitchell still in NFL's concussion protocol

49ers injury report: Mitchell still in concussion protocol

SANTA CLARA -- Running back Elijah Mitchell remains in the NFL’s return-to-play protocol more than a week after sustaining a concussion in the 49ers’ Week 13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Mitchell was not scheduled to practice on Wednesday due to the concussion and a knee condition, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. Mitchell was not active for the game Sunday in Cincinnati. He is the team's leading rusher with 759 yards and five touchdowns in nine games.

The 49ers return to action with a key NFC game Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium.

Tight end George Kittle (knee soreness), nose tackle D.J. Jones (knee soreness), and linebackers Fred Warner (ankle) and Azeez Al-Shaair (elbow) were not scheduled to practice after getting banged-up in the 49ers’ 26-23 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Warner sustained an ankle injury on the final defensive snap of the first half. He returned and played the entire second half and overtime.

“(I’m) feeling great,” Warner said. “I think it was a positive I was able to finish the game. And, obviously, it kind of swelled up after, but nothing serious.”

Kittle was sore after his 13-catch, 151-yard performance Sunday. He blamed the hard artificial surface at Paul Brown Stadium.

Cornerback Dontae Johnson is expected to rejoin the team later in the week, Shanahan said. Johnson's mother, Holli Garner, passed away over the weekend,

Rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas appears to be progressing through the concussion protocol. He was scheduled for limited practice on Wednesday.

Here is the 49ers’ participation report for Wednesday’s practice:

No practice

LB Fred Warner (ankle), TE George Kittle (knee soreness), NT D.J. Jones (knee soreness), RB Elijah Mitchell (concussion/knee), LB Azeez Al-Shaair (elbow), LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

No practice - not injury related

C Alex Mack, DE Nick Bosa, LT Trent Williams, CB Dontae Johnson

Limited

CB Ambry Thomas (concussion), S Jaquiski Tartt (glute)

