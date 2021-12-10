49ers injury report: Elijah Mitchell ruled out vs. Bengals in Week 14

49ers' Mitchell out vs. Bengals; Deebo questionable originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers might be getting their leading pass-catcher back this week, but they will not have their top running back.

The 49ers on Friday ruled out running back Elijah Mitchell for Sunday's game at the Cincinnati Bengals. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel went through a limited practice and is listed as questionable for the game. Samuel sat out the 49ers' Week 13 game against Seattle with a groin injury.

Mitchell has not practiced this week as he remains in the NFL's return-to-play concussion protocol after reporting symptoms on Monday. He sustained a head injury in the 49ers' 30-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks but was cleared to return to the game.

Jeff Wilson Jr. and JaMycal Hasty will be the 49ers' top running backs against the Bengals. The 49ers are likely to elevate newly signed veteran running back Brian Hill from the practice squad.

Cornerback Dontae Johnson did not travel to Cincinnati with the team due to a personal issue. If Johnson is available for the game, he will start, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Here are the injury reports for both teams:

49ers injury report

OUT

RB Elijah Mitchell (concussion, knee)

RB Trenton Cannon (concussion)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (ankle)

Questionable

WR Deebo Samuel (groin)

CB Dontae Johnson (personal)

Bengals injury report

OUT

RB Chris Evans (ankle)

LB Logan Wilson (shoulder)

Doubtful

DT Tyler Shelvin (illness)

LB Martcus Bailey (neck)

Questionable

CB Chidobe Awuzie (foot)

WR Tee Higgins (ankle)

RB Joe Mixon (illness)

