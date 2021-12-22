49ers injury report: Elijah Mitchell out vs. Titans in Week 16

49ers injury report: Mitchell out for Week 16 vs. Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will be without Elijah Mitchell for the third straight game as the team ruled the running back out for Thursday's Week 16 game vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Mitchell has been dealing with a knee injury and the 49ers hoped their rushing leader would be a game-time decision for Thursday night's game in Tennessee, but instead elected to rule him out and give him another week to fully heal.

The 49ers also ruled out linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee). Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is listed as questionable with an elbow injury.

With Mitchell out, the 49ers will once again lean on Jeff Wilson Jr. to spearhead their rushing attack.

Wilson looked like the Wilson of old Sunday, rushing for 110 yards and one touchdown in the win over the Falcons.

The Titans, meanwhile, ruled out starting left tackle Taylor Lewan and starting left guard Rodger Saffold.

OUT



OUT

T Taylor Lewan (back)

LB David Long (hamstring)

DT Larrell Murchison (knee)

G Rodger Saffold (shoulder, illness)



Lewan and Saffold are the Titansâ€™ starting left tackle and left guard. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 22, 2021

Receiver Julio Jones, who left Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, was not listed on the Titans' final injury report and is in line to play Thursday. Fellow receiver A.J. Brown also could make his return vs. the 49ers, as the Titans designated him to return from injured reserve.

The 49ers will enter Thursday's game at 8-6 and in sixth place in the NFC. The Titans are 9-5 and in first place in the AFC South.

