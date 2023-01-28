49ers injury report: Elijah Mitchell questionable vs. Eagles

The 49ers may have to play the NFC championship without the second hand in their one-two punch at running back. RB Elijah Mitchell is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with a groin injury he suffered in the divisional playoffs vs. Dallas.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday said Mitchell would be day-to-day and expressed some optimism that he’d be available along with other players dealing with injuries. However, the second-year RB didn’t participate in practice all week and earned a questionable designation on the injury report.

While the practice participation report indicated Mitchell was a non-participant in Friday’s session, Shanahan on Friday said Mitchell did get a little work in.

“He was out there, I think pre-practice and individual. I think so,” Shanahan said.

Here’s the full injury report for Sunday:

Out

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

There was potential for Garoppolo to return as a backup for the NFC championship. He will not.

Limited participation

RB Elijah Mitchell (groin)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

Thomas’ questionable designation is an upgrade for him after missing the last three games. He was limited in practice all week.

Not listed

RB Christian McCaffrey (calf)

DL Charles Omenihu (oblique)

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle)

Samuel and Omenihu were limited the first two days before a full participation Friday. McCaffrey was a no-go Wednesday and Thursday, then practiced in full Friday.

