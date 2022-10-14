49ers injury report: DL Samson Ebukam, K Robbie Gould return to practice

The 49ers’ practice participation report had a little good news Thursday, which is a welcome reprieve from the wave of adversity the club suffered on the health front through the first five games.

No new injuries cropped up, and a couple players that sat out Wednesday’s session were back in action Thursday.

A number of key players remain out though, and consecutive missed practices to start a week typically doesn’t bode well for Sunday availability.

Here’s Thursday’s participation report from the Greenbrier:

Did not participate

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

DL Nick Bosa (groin)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee)

DB Jimmie Ward (hand)

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

Armstead, Moseley, Ward and Williams can all be ruled out for Sunday. Kinlaw and Bosa both feel like longshots with no practice Wednesday or Thursday. As always, Friday’s participation will be key.

Limited participation

OL Aaron Banks (knee)

DL Samson Ebukam (Achilles)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring)

Ebukam is a new limited participant, which is a good sign for the 49ers that he’s trending the right direction after missing Wednesday with Achilles soreness. That’s a scary spot for soreness though when the team is playing on turf again in Atlanta.

Full participation

RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle)

K Robbie Gould (left knee)

WR Danny Gray (illness)

CB Deommodore Lenoir (wrist)

RB Jeffery Wilson (shoulder)

More good news here! Gould was out of practice Wednesday with a knee bruise he suffered Sunday. A full participation means all signs point toward him suiting up Sunday.

