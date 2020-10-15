49ers injury report: Defense continues getting healthier

The 49ers’ Thursday practice report offered another bit of optimism that cornerback Emmanuel Moseley will be back in action Sunday night against the Rams.

Moseley, who’s been out since sustaining a concussion in Week 3, was out of his blue non-contact jersey and took part in a full practice. Barring some kind of setback between Thursday and Sunday, he should slide into the starting lineup at the cornerback spot across from Jason Verrett.

Sunday will mark only the third game all year one of the 49ers’ two starting cornerbacks is in the lineup. Richard Sherman has been out since Week 1, and Moseley missed Weeks 3 and 4. With Verrett playing well, San Francisco’s secondary should be as good as its been since the opener just in time for the high-octane Rams to visit Levi’s Stadium. Friday’s status report will offer a better picture of player availability for Sunday.

Here’s Thursday’s practice report:

Did not participate

LB Kwon Alexander (ankle)

S Marcell Harris (ankle)

CB Dontae Johnson (groin)

RB Jeffery Wilson (calf)

Full participation

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle)

DL D.J. Jones (eye)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (concussion)