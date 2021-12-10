49ers injury report: Deebo Samuel ‘questionable’, Elijah Mitchell ‘out’ vs. Bengals

The 49ers on Friday officially announced their Week 14 injury report for Sunday’s showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

While they’ll be without running back Elijah Mitchell, who was ruled out because of a concussion and a knee issue, there’s hope wide receiver Deebo Samuel will return. He’s officially listed as ‘questionable.’

Mitchell’s health woes have marred an otherwise stellar rookie campaign. His recent ailments go alongside shoulder, rib and finger injuries he’s had this season. Sunday will be the fourth game Mitchell has missed.

For Samuel, he’s still working through a groin injury he suffered in Week 12. He missed the 49ers’ game in Seattle and looked on track to miss this week when he was absent from Thursday’s practice. He was a limited participant Friday though and did enough to earn a ‘questionable’ status for Sunday.

Here’s the full injury report:

Out

RB Trenton Cannon (concussion)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

RB Elijah Mitchell (concussion, knee)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (ankle)

There was a little hope Mitchell or Cannon could clear concussion protocol by Sunday. Hurst and Greenlaw’s continued absences are a little concerning as well after both had setbacks with soft tissue injuries.

Questionable

CB Dontae Johnson (not injury related – personal matter)

WR Deebo Samuel (groin)

Johnson’s potential absence is a sizable blow to the 49ers’ secondary. He was likely slated to line up as the starter opposite Josh Norman. If he’s unavailable it’ll be down to rookies Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas to step in and produce against a good Bengals receiving corps.

Not listed

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (knee)

LB Fred Warner (hamstring)

LB Marcell Harris (concussion)

There’s a lot of good news for the 49ers in who’s not listed on the report. Warner and Harris were full participants all week without any setbacks. Wilson got full sessions in Thursday and Friday with no setbacks.

