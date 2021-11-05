49ers injury report: Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell questionable vs. Cardinals

While the Cardinals work through some injury problems in Arizona, the 49ers have some issues of their own that need to clear up before Sunday’s kickoff. Their Friday injury report for a Week 9 matchup against the Cardinals didn’t offer a ton of clarity on the status of wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell.

Both players are officially listed as ‘questionable’ on the club’s injury report. Samuel is dealing with a calf injury he aggravated in last week’s win over the Bears. Mitchell is nursing a rib injury he sustained in that same game.

They were also on the same practice track. Neither was in Wednesday’s session before getting limited work Thursday and Friday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Samuel’s calf is worse this week than it was last week, but he’s holding out hope that’s not the case by Sunday.

“Deebo is a guy that if it’s possible for him to play, he will,” Shanahan said after Friday’s practice. “That’s why you got to communicate with him a lot and understand his personality, what he wants. And he also understands what it means if he does play and you can’t last through it or has to go out after two series or something. So I’m glad we got two more days to decide that though.”

Both Samuel and Mitchell are likely to be game-time decisions depending on how they feel in warmups.

Here’s the full injury report for Week 9, with an update on the Cardinals included:

Out

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

DB Jimmie Ward (quadricep)

There was never much optimism either player would be ready to go by Sunday.

Questionable

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

DL Dee Ford (back)

RB Elijah Mitchell (rib)

WR Deebo Samuel (calf)

Ford showed up on the practice report as a limited participant both Thursday and Friday. That’s not a good sign for a player who’s dealt with back problems his whole career.

Not listed

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LT Trent Williams

Story continues

Williams was out of Wednesday’s practice and limited the final two days of the week. He’s not on the injury report though which means he’s a full go for Sunday. Tight end George Kittle and kicker Robbie Gould will also come off injured reserve and be available.

Cardinals update

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Out

DT Rashard Lawrence (calf)

RB Jonathan Ward (concussion)

DE J.J. Watt (shoulder)

S James Wiggins (knee)

Questionable

C Max Garcia (Achilles)

WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring)

QB Kyler Murray (ankle)

Neither Murray nor Hopkins practiced all week, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury insists they’ll both play if they’re healthy by Sunday. It’s easier to see Hopkins suiting up after going a week without practice, but a quarterback playing after going through zero practice would be a pretty risky move.

We may get an answer earlier than Sunday, but the 49ers have been preparing for Murray all week. Colt McCoy is his backup and would get the start if Murray can’t go.

1

1