49ers injury report: Deebo Samuel questionable vs. Saints; Arik Armstead doubtful

Deebo questionable for Week 12 vs. Saints; Armstead doubtful originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Defensive tackle Arik Armstead has been upgraded to doubtful after being out for the 49ers' past seven games.

Armstead still is not expected to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, while receiver Deebo Samuel participated in limited practice and is listed as questionable, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Friday.

Defensive end Samson Ebukam is not on the injury report, indicating he has been cleared to play against the Saints in Week 12 at Levi's Stadium.

Samuel has gone through limited practices this week due to a tender hamstring after the club returned home from Mexico City. Samuel appeared to be moving well as he briskly ran routes Friday at the beginning of practice.

Samuel is coming off a game in which he caught seven passes for 57 yards and carried three times for 37 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers’ 38-10 victory on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.

Armstead has plantar fasciitis in his right foot and is recovering from a hairline fracture of his left ankle. He has appeared in just three games during the 2022 NFL season.

Ebukam’s streak of 98 consecutive games, including the playoffs, to open his career came to an end in Week 10 when he was inactive against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ebukam was inactive for that game after sustaining a quadriceps injury in practice the previous week. He has missed the 49ers’ past two games after playing through Achilles discomfort early in the season.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) is the only 49ers player who remains on injured reserve with a chance to return to action this season.

The Saints also released their injury report Friday:

Although quarterback Trey Lance appears to be making good progress from surgery to repair a fractured lower leg and ligament damage, Shanahan said this week he has received no indication Lance's return, even for the postseason, is a possibility.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast