49ers injury report: Deebo Samuel out, door open for Fred Warner

49ers rule out Deebo vs. Seahawks, leave door open for Warner originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers on Friday left the door ever-so-slightly open for linebacker Fred Warner to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Warner is listed as doubtful with a hamstring strain that forced him out of the 49ers’ Week 12 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

While there still appears to be only a slim chance of Warner being available, he looked like a player at practice on Friday who was angling to play in Seattle. He was seen running on a side field with his helmet on while his teammates were warming up for practice.

Warner has not missed a start in his four-year NFL career.

The 49ers ruled out wide receiver Deebo Samuel with a groin strain. Samuel is hopeful he can return to action for the team's Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Samuel has evolved into one of the top offensive threats in the NFL with his production as a receiver and runner.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is out with a groin injury he aggravated last week when he returned after a nine-game absence. The 49ers are expecting Azeez Al-Shaair to start at middle linebacker.

Rookie running back Trey Sermon was ruled out and is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury he sustained while playing special teams against the Vikings.

Running back JaMycal Hasty (ankle) is no longer on the injury report and is cleared to play.

Defensive linemen Maurice Hurst (calf) sustained a setback and was ruled out against the Seahawks.

