49ers injury report: Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw both day-to-day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

One day later, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was sore.

But he definitely dished out more pain than he endured Thursday night in the 49ers’ 30-12 victory over the New York Giants.

Samuels’ ribs were still aching but coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday there were no fractures or anything that would keep Samuel out of action. The 49ers have the weekend out and return to action on Sunday, Oct. 1, against the Arizona Cardinals.

“[He’s] pretty sore, so it'll be day-to-day,” Shanahan said.

Samuel remained down at the end of a 19-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter on which he broke several tackles.

“I actually fell on the ball and I thought it was my ribs,” Samuel said. “I think the wind got knocked out of me. But after going in the tent, everything checked out fine and I was good.”

Samuel returned to action and capped that same drive with a 27-yard touchdown reception on a back-shoulder throw from quarterback Brock Purdy.

Samuel caught six passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.

His performance Thursday night was exactly what the 49ers needed with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk out of action with a left shoulder injury. Shanahan said afterward that Aiyuk was held out of action because it was a short week.

“I think he probably could if it was a Sunday,” Shanahan said. “We were hoping maybe he could wake up [feeling] different [Thursday], but he didn't have a chance once we saw that.”

The only other injuries the 49ers reported coming out of Thursday’s game were ankle sprains to linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles. Shanahan said both players are also listed as “day-to-day.”

