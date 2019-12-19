49ers injury report: Daniel Brunskill could shift positions vs. Rams

SANTA CLARA -- San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill could be in his line for his seventh start of the season at his third different position.

Right guard Mike Person, who started the 49ers' first 14 games, is listed as questionable with a neck condition. Person went through limited practice every day this week, and might not be available for the team's Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers currently have only seven offensive linemen on their 53-man roster. Brunskill and Justin Skule are the only backup offensive linemen on the team. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Brunskill would be the likely choice to replace Person.

Brunskill started five games earlier this season in place of Mike McGlinchey at right guard. He also made a start at left tackle for Joe Staley.

The 49ers on Thursday ruled out defensive end Dee Ford, safety Jaquiski Tartt and defensive tackle Jullian Taylor from playing on Saturday due to injuries. Ford and Tartt did not practice at all this week. Ford is not expected to be available for the remainder of the regular season, while there is a chance Tartt could play in Week 17 at Seattle.

Taylor saw limited work on Thursday, and Shanahan said he hopes he will be available against the Seahawks.

The 49ers will get cornerback Richard Sherman and nickel back K'Waun Williams back on the field against the Rams. Sherman sat out last week's game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a hamstring injury, while Williams did not pass through the NFL's concussion protocol last week.

49ers injury report

Out

DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring)

S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs)

DT Jullian Taylor (elbow)

Questionable

G Mike Person (neck)











