The 49ers’ practice report confirmed what coach Kyle Shanahan said would happen in practice: Running backs Christian McCaffrey (calf) and Elijah Mitchell (groin) remained out Thursday.

McCaffrey said there was “zero” chance of him sitting out Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Last week was the first time since Week 12 that the 49ers running back wasn’t listed on the practice report. But he injured his calf in Sunday’s game against the Cowboys when he played 44 of 66 snaps.

Mitchell played 22 snaps Sunday.

Shanahan said he expects both backs to play Sunday, but he hasn’t guaranteed it.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who won’t play again this week with a foot injury, was the only other player who didn’t practice Thursday. Left tackle Trent Williams, who had a rest day Wednesday, returned to full participation.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle), cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (oblique) were limited for the second consecutive day.

49ers’ injury report confirms Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell didn’t practice again originally appeared on Pro Football Talk