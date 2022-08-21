49ers injury report: Colton McKivitz in line for Mike McGlinchey if needed

McKivitz in line to fill in for injured McGlinchey if needed originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Even Trent Williams, the nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle, was surprised a year ago when the 49ers released offensive lineman Colton McKivitz before the start of the regular season.

So you can understand how McKivitz felt, and how the experience had a profound impact on him.

“I learned the urgency of how quickly you have to learn and adapt and get better in this league,” McKivitz said last week. “Or you’ll find your way out quicker than you can think.”

McKivitz returned to the 49ers’ practice squad, became more focused and ended up in the starting lineup in place of Williams for the 49ers’ season-extending Week 18 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, McKivitz is the team’s starting right tackle -- at least until Mike McGlinchey is able to return to the lineup.

McKivitz was one of 32 players the 49ers held out of Saturday’s preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. That is how important he has become.

Coach Kyle Shanahan on Sunday explained the decision: “Because of how much work he got during the week and, right now, he’s our starting right tackle. I plan on him starting this game on Thursday.”

The 49ers play their final preseason game of the summer on Thursday against the Houston Texans.

McGlinchey felt irritation in his knee after just nine snaps in the preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers. He had a platelet-rich-plasma injection, and he returns from season-ending quadriceps surgery in November.

“He’s not healthy right now,” Shanahan said of McGlinchey. “I don’t think he’s going this week. We’re going to test him next week after this. We’ll see how that is.”

Shanahan said his plan is to play many of the team’s regulars against the Texans on Thursday. Then, the team has a long layoff before opening the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 11, against the Chicago Bears.

“Most of the guys who didn’t dress for this game we’d like to get in this game,” Shanahan said. “It won’t be all them, but we’d like most of our starters to play in this game. Then, when you take the starters out, you have to make sure you have enough guys to finish the game. So it’ll probably be the guys who started last game.”

Among the players Shanahan said he expects to get back from injuries are: cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring), defensive lineman Arik Armstead (knee), tight end Charlie Woerner (core), offensive lineman Jaylon Moore (leg), linebacker Curtis Robinson (hamstring), safety Dontae Johnson (ribs) and, possibly, cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle).

Cornerback Charvarius Ward, who has been out with a groin injury, is expected back at practice upon the team’s return following the game this week.

The 49ers reported two injuries from the game Saturday: Wide receiver Austin Mack is out “a few weeks” with a hamstring injury, and offensive lineman Sam Schlueter is day-to-day with knee tendinitis.

