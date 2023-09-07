49ers injury report: Charvarius Ward misses practice with heel issue

The 49ers’ Thursday practice report had some not-so-good news on it. Listed as non-participants were safety Talanoa Hufanga and cornerback Charvarius Ward.

Hufanga was limited Wednesday with a knee issue, and Thursday he was listed as out for a personal reason. Ward is dealing with a heel injury.

Here’s the full participation report for Thursday:

Did not participate

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee, not injury related – personal matter)

CB Charvarius Ward (heel)

First and foremost, hopefully Hufanga’s personal matter is okay. His absence for that will put a pin in how we view his participation in relation to his availability for Sunday’s season opener. Ward missing the session after a full practice Wednesday is certainly not a good sign, though Friday should give us a better indicator of whether he’ll be able to suit up in Pittsburgh.

Limited participation

DE Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player)

LB Oren Burks (knee)

S Tashaun Gipson (back)

TE George Kittle (groin)

RB Jordan Mason (foot)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist)

K Jake Moody (right quadricep)

Two silver linings here since an ideal scenario would be full participation from the players in this group. One, Bosa is back in practice. It’s not a surprise he was limited in his first practice since the NFC championship game. Two, there weren’t any setbacks among this group. All of them were limited Wednesday and maintained that Thursday.

Full participation

C Jon Feliciano (illness)

S George Odum (shoulder)

QB Brock Purdy (right elbow)

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

All good here.

