49ers injury report: Charvarius Ward, Arik Armstead held out of practice

Mooney Ward, Armstead not appearing likely for 49ers-Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams, arguably the 49ers' two best players, were taking part in drills during 49ers practice Thursday.

Bosa and Williams appear to be on pace to return to action Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. Bosa sat out the 49ers' Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a groin injury, while Williams has been sidelined since Week 3 with a high-ankle sprain.

The news does not appear to be as positive for cornerback Charvarius Ward (groin) and defensive end Arik Armstead (foot/ankle). Ward went through physical therapy on a side field at the start of practice, while Armstead was not seen.

Starting strong safety Talanoa Hufanga appears to be trending in a favorable direction through the NFL's return-to-play protocol. He was diagnosed with a concussion on Monday but was back on the practice field going through football-specific drills on Thursday.

The 49ers also could see the return of free safety Jimmie Ward, who had surgery last week to repair a fractured left hand.

Ward, who has a cast on his hand, was seen catching a pass during warmup drills. He was wearing a blue jersey, signifying he is off-limits for contact.

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey (calf) and defensive end Samson Ebukam (Achilles) returned to limited work during practice.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast