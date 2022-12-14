49ers injury report: Brock Purdy questionable vs. Seahawks; Deebo Samuel out

Purdy questionable, Deebo out for Week 15 clash vs. Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy said he is ready and well prepared for a “hostile” environment against the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle on Thursday, that is, if the 49ers’ rookie quarterback plays.

The 49ers, who can clinch the NFC West with a win, officially listed Purdy (oblique, rib) as questionable for the intense Thursday Night Football showdown against San Francisco’s division rivals.

Purdy sustained an oblique strain in the 49ers’ 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, sitting out the final 13 minutes of the contest.

If the 22-year-old is in fact sidelined in Seattle, the 49ers will turn to veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, 36, who has just nine career starts since entering the NFL in 2009 with the Buccaneers.

DL Kerry Hyder (ankle) and CB Ambry Thomas (ankle) are also listed as questionable for Thursday’s game.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), DL Kevin Givens (knee), DB Tarvarius Moore (knee), DL Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral), WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) and CB Samuel Womack (concussion) are all listed as out.

Samuel was carted off the field during Sunday's game with an ankle injury. The 49ers' initial belief was that Samuel suffered a high ankle sprain and he'd be out for the rest of the regular season. But 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan later revealed that further tests showed MCL and ankle sprains for Samuel, and he is expected to return in "three-ish weeks."

For the Seahawks, they don't have any players listed as out, but there are five players questionable for Thursday's contest.

RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle, did not participate)

NT Al Woods (Achilles, did not participate)

S Ryan Neal (knee, did not participate)

S Joey Blount (back, limited participation)

CB Tre Brown (illness, did not participate)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast