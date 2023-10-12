49ers injury report: Banks limited in practice with shoulder sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers received some good news on Wednesday as they begin preparing for a Week 6 matchup with the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland.

Starting left guard Aaron Banks returned to practice after sustaining a shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Backup running back Elijah Mitchell did not practice as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury that has sidelined him since Week 3 and a few key 49ers players received rest days.

Meanwhile, the Browns are dealing with a slew of injuries, including starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who missed Cleveland's Week 4 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens due to a shoulder injury before the Week 5 bye.

If Watson is unable to play Sunday, the Browns reportedly will start PJ Walker over rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Here is the full 49ers-Browns injury report:

49ers injury report

No practice

LB Dre Greenlaw (not injury related - resting player)

TE George Kittle (not injury related - resting player)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

T Trent Williams (not injury related - resting player)

Limited

G Aaron Banks (shoulder)

Browns injury report

No practice

G Joel Bitonio (knee)

WR Amari Cooper (not injury related - resting player)

DE Myles Garrett (foot)

TE David Njoku (hand, face)

QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder)

Limited

RB Jerome Ford (knee)

C Ethan Pocic (chest, knee, foot)

