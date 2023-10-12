49ers injury report: Banks limited in practice with shoulder sprain
The 49ers received some good news on Wednesday as they begin preparing for a Week 6 matchup with the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland.
Starting left guard Aaron Banks returned to practice after sustaining a shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Backup running back Elijah Mitchell did not practice as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury that has sidelined him since Week 3 and a few key 49ers players received rest days.
Meanwhile, the Browns are dealing with a slew of injuries, including starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who missed Cleveland's Week 4 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens due to a shoulder injury before the Week 5 bye.
If Watson is unable to play Sunday, the Browns reportedly will start PJ Walker over rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Here is the full 49ers-Browns injury report:
49ers injury report
No practice
LB Dre Greenlaw (not injury related - resting player)
TE George Kittle (not injury related - resting player)
RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)
T Trent Williams (not injury related - resting player)
Limited
G Aaron Banks (shoulder)
Browns injury report
No practice
G Joel Bitonio (knee)
WR Amari Cooper (not injury related - resting player)
DE Myles Garrett (foot)
TE David Njoku (hand, face)
QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder)
Limited
RB Jerome Ford (knee)
C Ethan Pocic (chest, knee, foot)
