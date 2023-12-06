49ers injury report: Armstead misses practice with foot, knee injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Arik Armstead is battling issues with his foot and knee and did not practice Wednesday as the 49ers returned to practice for Week 14.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Armstead could miss one or two games but said he does not believe it’s a long-term injury. He added that Armstead's knee issue is not related to one of the major ligaments.

The 49ers will have to find a way to compensate for the loss of Armstead against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium and his status will be one of the storylines this week. Armstead ranks third on the 49ers with five sacks on the season.

Armstead played 33 snaps in the 49ers’ 42-19 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles after entering the game listed as questionable with a foot condition.

The 49ers likely will have their depth tested at defensive tackle, as Javon Kinlaw, Kevin Givens and Kalia Davis could play expanded roles.

Tight end Ross Dwelley and cornerback Darrell Luter are expected to miss Sunday’s game — and could be out of action for multiple games. Dwelley sustained a high-ankle sprain, while Luter is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Right guard Spencer Burford was not available to practice on Wednesday. He has been battling a knee issue, but he banged up his other knee in the 49ers’ victory over the Eagles.

Running back Elijah Mitchell was not scheduled to practice due to a knee injury. Veteran left tackle Trent Williams had his regularly scheduled Wednesday off for rest.

49ers injury report

No practice

DE Arik Armstead (foot/knee)

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle)

RG Spencer Burford (knee)

CB Darrell Luter (hamstring)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

LT Trent Williams (ankle/rest day)

Limited

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib)

