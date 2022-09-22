49ers injury report: Arik Armstead misses second practice with foot injury
Defensive lineman Arik Armstead missed his second consecutive day of practice with a foot injury, but the 49ers are optimistic he will not be impacted Sunday night against the Denver Broncos.
“I think he'll be alright,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said this week.
All signs continue to point to tight end George Kittle making his season debut after going through his second consecutive limited practice of the week. Kittle sat out the first two games of the season due to a groin injury.
The 49ers added backup offensive tackle Colton McKivitz to the team’s practice report after he sat out Thursday's work with an ankle injury.
San Francisco does not expect to have the services of offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill (hamstring), running back Ty Davis-Price (ankle) or tight end Tyler Kroft (knee) for Sunday’s game.
Here is a look at both team’s practice participation reports from Thursday:
49ers
Did not practice
DL Arik Armstead (foot), OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring), RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), TE Tyler Kroft (knee), T Colton McKivitz (ankle)
Limited
TE George Kittle (groin)
Full practice
T Trent Williams (not injury related - resting player)
Broncos
Did not practice
WR Jerry Jeudy (rib, shoulder), CB Darius Phillips (hamstring)
Limited
WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), LB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), WR K.J. Hamler (knee, hip), LB Josey Jewell (calf), DT D.J. Jones (ankle), DE Dre'Mont Jones (neck), G Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), DT Mike Purcell (elbow), CB Patrick Surtain (shoulder), T Billy Turner (knee)
Full practice
DE Randy Gregory (knee), G Dalton Risner (elbow), S Caden Sterns (hip), CB K'Waun Williams (wrist)
