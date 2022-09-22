49ers injury report: Arik Armstead misses second practice with foot injury

49ers optimistic Armstead will play after second missed practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead missed his second consecutive day of practice with a foot injury, but the 49ers are optimistic he will not be impacted Sunday night against the Denver Broncos.

“I think he'll be alright,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said this week.

All signs continue to point to tight end George Kittle making his season debut after going through his second consecutive limited practice of the week. Kittle sat out the first two games of the season due to a groin injury.

The 49ers added backup offensive tackle Colton McKivitz to the team’s practice report after he sat out Thursday's work with an ankle injury.

San Francisco does not expect to have the services of offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill (hamstring), running back Ty Davis-Price (ankle) or tight end Tyler Kroft (knee) for Sunday’s game.

Here is a look at both team’s practice participation reports from Thursday:

49ers

Did not practice

DL Arik Armstead (foot), OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring), RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), TE Tyler Kroft (knee), T Colton McKivitz (ankle)

Limited

TE George Kittle (groin)

Full practice

T Trent Williams (not injury related - resting player)

Broncos

Did not practice

WR Jerry Jeudy (rib, shoulder), CB Darius Phillips (hamstring)

Limited

WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), LB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), WR K.J. Hamler (knee, hip), LB Josey Jewell (calf), DT D.J. Jones (ankle), DE Dre'Mont Jones (neck), G Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), DT Mike Purcell (elbow), CB Patrick Surtain (shoulder), T Billy Turner (knee)

Full practice

DE Randy Gregory (knee), G Dalton Risner (elbow), S Caden Sterns (hip), CB K'Waun Williams (wrist)

