49ers injury report: Arik Armstead, Jauan Jennings out vs. Ravens

The 49ers on Saturday released their Week 16 injury report which issued some good and bad news.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead and wide receiver Jauan Jennings have both officially been ruled out. Armstead has knee and foot issues while Jennings is still working through concussion protocol.

Here’s the full status report:

Out

DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee)

LB Oren Burks (knee)

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle)

WR Jauan Jennings (concussion)

Questionable

DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Hargrave and Mitchell were both limited the last two days of practice after missing the first session of the week.

Not listed

G Ben Bartch (finger)

G Spencer Burford (knee)

DE Clelin Ferrell (ankle)

CB Deommodore Lenoir (rib)

Burford and Lenoir were full participants throughout the week. Ferrell was limited Thursday and Friday, and Bartch was limited Friday. They were both full goes Saturday and did not land on the injury report.

