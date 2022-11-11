49ers injury report: Arik Armstead out, Samson Ebukam doubtful vs. Chargers

Armstead out, Ebukam doubtful vs. Chargers; Greenlaw to return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers' depth along their defensive line will be tested Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 49ers on Friday ruled out starting defensive lineman Arik Armstead. Meanwhile, Samson Ebukam is doubtful for the game.

Along with Javon Kinlaw being on injured reserve with a knee condition, the 49ers will be down three of their original starting defensive linemen for their Week 10 matchup.

Defensive end Nick Bosa, who enters the week tied for second in the NFL with 8.5 sacks, is the only 49ers starting defensive lineman who will be available to face the Chargers.

Armstead will miss his fifth consecutive game due to plantar fasciitis of his right foot and a hairline fracture of his left fibula.

The 49ers have cleared linebacker Dre Greenlaw to return to action from a calf injury.

Also, coach Kyle Shanahan said the team plans to activate running back Elijah Mitchell, offensive lineman Colton McKivitz, defensive end Jordan Willis and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair off injured reserve. Each player was out with a knee injury.

