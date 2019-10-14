49ers injury report: Ahkello Witherspoon, Joe Staley closest to return

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers do not expect to get any of their injured players back this week, but cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and left tackle Joe Staley are the closest to their returns.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that Witherspoon, who sustained a foot sprain on Sept. 22 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, could return as early as the team's Oct. 27 game against the Carolina Panthers. Emmanuel Moseley has played well in place of Witherspoon.

Staley also is making good progress from a fractured left fibula that he sustained on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati. Staley might miss only two more games. Justin Skule has started three games in place of Staley.

"I'm still hoping for Arizona," Shanahan said, referring to the possibility that Staley could return for the 49ers' Oct. 31 game at the Arizona Cardinals on "Thursday Night Football."

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (groin) and nose tackle D.J. Jones (hamstring) sustained injuries in the 49ers' 20-7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday that will have them questionable entering Sunday's game against Washington. Shanahan said both Samuel and Jones are day-to-day.

Cornerback Richard Sherman (shoulder stinger) and nickel back K'Waun Williams (hand) both checked out fine after the game. Both players should be available for practice on Wednesday.

Here is the complete list of 49ers injured players and when they could be available to return (teams are allowed to bring back only two players per season off injured reserve):

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Foot sprain, Sept. 22

Out: 4 weeks

Possible return: Oct. 27 vs. Carolina





OT Joe Staley

Fractured left fibula, Sept. 15

Out: 6 to 8 weeks

Possible return: Oct. 31 at Arizona





OT Mike McGlinchey

Knee cartilage, Oct. 7

Out: 4 to 6 weeks

Possible return: Nov. 11 vs. Seattle – Dec. 1 at Baltimore





FB Kyle Juszczyk

MCL sprain, Oct. 7

Out: 4 to 6 weeks

Possible return: Nov. 11 vs. Seattle – Dec. 1 at Baltimore





WR Trent Taylor

Foot surgery

Injured reserve: Before Week 3

Possible return: Any point after Nov. 17 vs. Arizona





WR Jalen Hurd

Stress reaction in back

Injured reserve: Before Week 5

Possible return: Any point after Nov. 24 vs. Green Bay





CB Jason Verrett

Knee

Injured reserve: Before Week 5

Possible return: Any point after Nov. 24 vs. Green Bay





DL Kentavius Street

Knee

Injured reserve: Before Week 1

Possible return: Any point after Oct. 31 vs. Arizona





TE Garrett Celek

Back

Physically unable to perform

Possible return: After Week 6, the player must be allowed to return to practice, placed on injured reserved or released within five weeks. Once the player returns to practice, the team has three weeks to decide to place him on the active roster or on the injured reserve list.





