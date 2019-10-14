49ers injury report: Ahkello Witherspoon, Joe Staley closest to return
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers do not expect to get any of their injured players back this week, but cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and left tackle Joe Staley are the closest to their returns.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that Witherspoon, who sustained a foot sprain on Sept. 22 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, could return as early as the team's Oct. 27 game against the Carolina Panthers. Emmanuel Moseley has played well in place of Witherspoon.
Staley also is making good progress from a fractured left fibula that he sustained on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati. Staley might miss only two more games. Justin Skule has started three games in place of Staley.
"I'm still hoping for Arizona," Shanahan said, referring to the possibility that Staley could return for the 49ers' Oct. 31 game at the Arizona Cardinals on "Thursday Night Football."
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (groin) and nose tackle D.J. Jones (hamstring) sustained injuries in the 49ers' 20-7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday that will have them questionable entering Sunday's game against Washington. Shanahan said both Samuel and Jones are day-to-day.
Cornerback Richard Sherman (shoulder stinger) and nickel back K'Waun Williams (hand) both checked out fine after the game. Both players should be available for practice on Wednesday.
Here is the complete list of 49ers injured players and when they could be available to return (teams are allowed to bring back only two players per season off injured reserve):
CB Ahkello Witherspoon
Foot sprain, Sept. 22
Out: 4 weeks
Possible return: Oct. 27 vs. Carolina
OT Joe Staley
Fractured left fibula, Sept. 15
Out: 6 to 8 weeks
Possible return: Oct. 31 at Arizona
OT Mike McGlinchey
Knee cartilage, Oct. 7
Out: 4 to 6 weeks
Possible return: Nov. 11 vs. Seattle – Dec. 1 at Baltimore
FB Kyle Juszczyk
MCL sprain, Oct. 7
Out: 4 to 6 weeks
Possible return: Nov. 11 vs. Seattle – Dec. 1 at Baltimore
WR Trent Taylor
Foot surgery
Injured reserve: Before Week 3
Possible return: Any point after Nov. 17 vs. Arizona
WR Jalen Hurd
Stress reaction in back
Injured reserve: Before Week 5
Possible return: Any point after Nov. 24 vs. Green Bay
CB Jason Verrett
Knee
Injured reserve: Before Week 5
Possible return: Any point after Nov. 24 vs. Green Bay
DL Kentavius Street
Knee
Injured reserve: Before Week 1
Possible return: Any point after Oct. 31 vs. Arizona
TE Garrett Celek
Back
Physically unable to perform
Possible return: After Week 6, the player must be allowed to return to practice, placed on injured reserved or released within five weeks. Once the player returns to practice, the team has three weeks to decide to place him on the active roster or on the injured reserve list.
