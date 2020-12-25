49ers injury report: 5 ruled out vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers on Thursday ruled out five players for their Week 16 bout with the Arizona Cardinals. Another player is doubtful and four more are officially questionable.

It’s not a huge surprise the 49ers will go into their penultimate game so banged up. Wednesday’s practice saw eight players as non-participants.

Raheem Mostert, Deebo Samuel and Nick Mullens were all expected to miss the contest. Richard Sherman’s absence is a bit of a surprise, and Jimmie Ward was unable to get through concussion protocol on a short week.

Here’s the official status report for Saturday vs. the Cardinals:

Out

RB Raheem Mostert (ankle)

QB Nick Mullens (right elbow)

WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring)

CB Richard Sherman (calf)

S Jimmie Ward (concussion)

Doubtful

DE Dion Jordan (knee)

Questionable

C Hroniss Grasu (knee)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

S Tarvarius Moore (knee)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring)