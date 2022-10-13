49ers injury report: All 4 starting DL out of 1st Week 6 practice

The 49ers have withstood a slew of injury problems to start the year. They’re still 3-2, leading the NFC West, and a couple mistakes away from being 5-0 despite losing at least one starter in each game.

Their injury issues aren’t getting any better heading into a Week 6 showdown with the Falcons. Wednesday’s injury report contained eight players among the non-participants, including all four starting defensive linemen.

Here’s the full report:

Did not participate

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

DL Nick Bosa (groin)

DL Samson Ebukam (Achilles)

K Robbie Gould (left knee)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee)

DB Jimmie Ward (hand)

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

A few of the non-participants from Wednesday can be ruled out for Week 6. Armstead isn’t even with the team at the Greenbrier in West Virginia. Moseley has a torn ACL and will go on IR. Ward won’t be re-evaluated for 10 days after breaking his hand, and there’s no indication Williams is trending toward being ready after a high ankle sprain in Week 3.

Bosa and Ebukam are both dealing with turf-related injuries, and going into another game on turf against the Falcons it’d be reasonable if San Francisco didn’t push it with either of their starting defensive ends. The same may go for Kinlaw who’s missed the last two games with some knee irritation.

Gould may have the best shot to play of the group since he’s dealing with a knee bruise on his left leg. The 49ers may take it all the way up to game time with the players that haven’t been ruled out though, so this will be worth tracking closely since so much can change.

Limited participation

OL Aaron Banks (knee)

WR Danny Gray (illness)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring)

Banks’ knee is sore due to the turf per Shanahan. Moore’s return is new. He didn’t play in Week 4 or 5 because of a hamstring injury that cropped up in the lead-up to their Week 4 game vs. the Rams. Last week the limited participants during the week all played Sunday.

Full participation

RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle)

CB Deommodore Lenoir (wrist)

RB Jeffery Wilson (shoulder)

It’s great news for the 49ers that Davis-Price is back in action after sustaining a high ankle sprain in Week 2. He hasn’t practiced since that second game so it’s a great sign he went into a full workload right away. Lenoir and Wilson both were banged up against the Panthers, but didn’t suffer any major injuries.

