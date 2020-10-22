49ers injury report: 4 starters miss 1st practice leading up to Week 7

The 49ers were without four starters during Wednesday’s practice leading up to their showdown with the Patriots in New England.

San Francisco was just starting to get healthier in the lead up to their Week 6 game vs. the Rams, and their offense going into that game was as complete as it had been all year. A pair of injuries Sunday night though have put that unit in flux once again.

The secondary took another hit too, Sunday with Jaquiski Tartt leaving early with a groin injury. He was another of the four starters out Wednesday, alongside linebacker Kwon Alexander who has a high ankle sprain.

Here’s Wednesday’s practice participation report:

Did not participate

LB Kwon Alexander (ankle)

RB Raheem Mostert (ankle)

S Jaquiski Tartt (groin)

OT Trent Williams (ankle)

Limited participation

CB Dontae Johnson (groin)

RB Jeff Wilson (calf)