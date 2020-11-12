49ers injury report: 2 WRs miss 1st Week 10 practice, another limited

The 49ers may wind up having to cobble together a receiving corps against the New Orleans Saints the way they did against the Packers in Week 9.

Neither Deebo Samuel nor Trent Taylor were in practice Wednesday to open Week 10, and River Cracraft was a limited participant. Kendrick Bourne continues to reside on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after his second positive test.

Samuel is still dealing with the hamstring injury he suffered vs. the Patriots. Taylor has a back issue. That’s notable since he had back surgery prior to the 2018 season.

That leaves Brandon Aiyuk and Richie James as the only receivers on the 53-man roster who had full practices. Chris Finke and Kevin White are the two practice squad options, and it appears the 49ers will have to lean on them in the event Aiyuk and James are the only healthy receivers Sunday in New Orleans.

Here’s the full participation report from Wednesday:

Did not participate

RB Tevin Coleman (knee)

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring)

WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring)

WR Trent Taylor (back)

CB K’Waun Williams (ankle)

Limited participation

WR River Cracraft (quad)