49ers injury report: 2 key offensive weapons ‘questionable’ vs. Seahawks

The 49ers’ injury problems didn’t subside much going into their Week 4 matchup against the Seahawks.

They’ve ruled one player out, another player is ‘doubtful,’ and three others are listed as ‘questionable’ in the Week 4 status report.

Out

CB K’Waun Williams (calf)

Williams could wind up on Injured Reserve while he deals with a calf strain. His absence Sunday isn’t a surprise.

Doubtful

CB Josh Norman (chest)

There was talk early in the week that Norman might be able to play after bruising his lungs against the Packers, but that was always a bit of a long shot and now he’s very likely going to miss Sunday’s matchup with the Seahawks.

Questionable

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

TE George Kittle (calf)

RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder)

Friday night and Saturday are going to be key in determining whether Mitchell and/or Kittle will suit up Sunday. Neither had a full practice all week and Kittle only got a limited session Friday. Mitchell was limited Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Losing either of them for Sunday would be hard to overcome, but if neither plays it might be impossible for the 49ers to keep up with the Seahawks’ high-octane offense.

