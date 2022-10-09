49ers injury update: Nick Bosa ruled OUT vs. Panthers

There’s more bad injury news for the 49ers on the defensive line. DE Nick Bosa was ruled out early in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Bosa exited and was looked at by trainers during Carolina’s first series of the second half. He wound up being ruled out with a groin injury a short while later.

That makes three of the 49ers’ top four defensive lineman out for this game. Javon Kinlaw (knee) and Arik Armstead (feet, ankle) were both among the team’s inactives for Week 5.

There’s no update on the extent of Bosa’s injury.

