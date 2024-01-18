49ers injury news all good on 2nd practice report of divisional round

The 49ers’ second practice report of the divisional round had about as much good news as possible.

All but one player who missed Tuesday’s session was back in action Wednesday, while the players limited Tuesday were full participants Wednesday.

The lone exception to the players returning to the field is defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who has already been ruled out for Saturday with a knee injury.

Barring any setbacks in Thursday’s practice (which will be the final one of the week with their game vs. Green Bay set for Saturday), the 49ers will be about as healthy as possible for their first postseason game of the year.

Here’s the full practice report for Thursday:

Did not participate

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

DE Clelin Ferrell (knee)

This isn’t a surprise. He was hurt in the season finale and is expected to miss a few weeks.

Limited participation

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles)

S Logan Ryan (groin)

This duo was absent from Tuesday’s practice. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday indicated both would be back for Wednesday, and that came to fruition.

Full participation

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee)

S Ji’Ayir Brown (knee)

OL Jon Feliciano (back)

S Tashaun Gipson (quadricep)

WR Danny Gray (shoulder)

TE George Kittle (back)

RB Christian McCaffrey (calf)

S George Odum (biceps)

CB Ambry Thomas (hand)

The two key changes here are Armstead and Odum. They were both limited Tuesday. Armstead has missed the last five games with knee and foot injuries, while Odum has been out for the last six games with a biceps issue. He’s still on IR and would need to be placed back on the active roster to participate in Saturday’s game. Odum is a key special teams contributor who should dramatically improve the 49ers’ coverage teams.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire