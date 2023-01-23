49ers injury news: Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell banged up, expected to play vs. Eagles

The 49ers appeared to escape their divisional playoff win over the Cowboys without any injury problems, but head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday had a couple updates to keep an eye on for San Francisco on the health front.

Shanahan in a conference call with reporters said along with defensive lineman Charles Omenihu’s oblique injury, running backs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell are dealing with calf and groin ailments, respectively.

While health issues are always a concern in the postseason, Shanahan indicated all three players are day-to-day and expected to play vs. the Eagles in the NFC championship game.

“No, we’re expecting to get them all back for Sunday,” Shanahan said,

“but we’ll see how it goes through the week with practice and everything. Hopefully it’ll go well and that’ll get them ready for Sunday.”

The 49ers have managed to get their health situation under control after dealing with a ton of issues early in the season. Through two weeks of playoff games it appears they’ve avoided any major problems. The goal now will be to get their trio of Omenihu, McCaffrey and Mitchell through the week of practice without any setbacks so they can suit up in Philadelphia.

San Francisco will have a normal practice week with a day off Tuesday, then they’ll begin on-field preparations Wednesday.

